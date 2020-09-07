Jon Gosselin’s 16-Year-Old Son Says He’s ‘Doing Better Than Ever’ In New Post After Abuse Allegations

Well, it seems like things are getting better already for Collin Gosselin as the teenager apparently continues to live at home with his dad, former reality TV star Jon Gosselin.

As we reported several days ago, the 16-year-old boy posted — and then almost immediately deleted — a very concerning message on his Instagram account claiming he’d been beaten up and physically abused by his father. The post was gone within minutes, however, and neither he nor his famous dad commented any further about it at the time.

Now, Collin is back on his (private) IG account, and evidently happily posting again as if nothing happened!

We’re blocked from seeing his account (no, really!), but according to several outlets including Us Weekly, the teenage boy shared a selfie showing off a brand new haircut to the world in Sunday’s new post. Along with it, he shared a positive update about how he was “doing better than ever.” He also noted that “Life is too great to not enjoy,” and further shared his hope that his followers would “live like it’s your last day.”

Wow! That’s certainly an attitude adjustment from just a few days ago when he made those serious allegations against his father over alleged physical abuse….