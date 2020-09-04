Jon Gosselin’s 16-Year-Old Son Collin Claims Dad ‘Beat Me Up’ & ‘Punched Me In The Face’ In Deleted Instagram Post

Jon Gosselin‘s 16-year-old son imposed some extremely severe allegations versus his truth TV-famous dad on Instagram on Thursday early morning.

In a rapidly deleted post– sources who saw it on IG state the text was up for simple minutes prior to being cleaned– teen Collin Gosselin implicated his 43-year-old dad of some extremely severe physical abuse claims. Collin likewise two times called Jon a phony.

First off, here’s the now-deleted Instagram upload that set everything off:

“My dad is a liar,” Collin composed in the quickly-deleted post on Thursday early morning. “Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”/ (c) Collin Gosselin/Instagram

Wow There’s a lot to take in there– the most vital part of which is the extremely severe claims of physical abuse. We hope Collin remains in a location where he is safe and protected, and can’t be additional physically damaged. Beyond that, there’s lots of background here, as Jon and Collin have rather the history together …

As we have actually formerly reported, Collin and his sibling Hannah are the 2 (of 8!) kids who …

