Jon Gosselin Says He’s ‘Not Really Communicating’ With Six Of His Children Right Now

For essentially the most half, issues aren’t going Jon Gosselin‘s means — not less than, not in relation to (most of) his youngsters.

The 43-year-old actuality TV alum spoke with ET on Sunday, revealing somewhat bit about his day-to-day scenario along with his eight kids that he shares with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. And although two of them are significantly near Jon — and his new girlfriend — it seems like the opposite six actually haven’t any relationship with him in any respect. Sad!

Speaking about twins Madelyn and Cara, each now 19 years previous and in faculty, and now-16-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Hannah, Joel, and Collin, Jon famous he needed to be clear that he was “not stopping them” from having an excellent relationship with one another if the youngsters so desired. He merely has actually bonded with the 2 in his custody — Hannah and Collin — whereas concurrently being prevented from constructing actually any relationship with the opposite six.

Speaking to the outlet in regards to the matter at house, the previous Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum famous (under):

“I’m not stopping them from coming together. [Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. I don’t get involved now with what the kids … it’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections. Eventually, if they come around and they want to talk to me, that’s cool. It wouldn’t have to be lovey-dovey. Just like, ‘How you guys doing? Where are you going to college?’ Maybe call me for advice.”

Of course, Jon and Kate’s high-profile divorce and the ugly aftermath of their cut up means again in 2009 might have one thing to do with all that. At the time, Kate was granted full authorized custody with the 2 dad and mom every given shared bodily custody.

Over time, tensions began to change into extra evident, although, as most of the kids turned away from Jon; Collin later turned to his dad after his mom despatched him away to stay at a particular wants college towards his needs. Soon thereafter, Hannah joined him, and now the 2 16-year-olds stay with Jon and longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad (pictured with Jon, above).

It doesn’t seem as if issues can be getting any higher for the daddy of eight and his kids any time quickly, although. In that very same interview with ET, he stated his final go to with all eight of them was “not good,” and added:

“It was just … a lot going on. Like, forced custody and all that kind of stuff … and Kate … It’s just like that person doesn’t exist anymore.”

