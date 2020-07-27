JOLLYVOGUE Queen Size Weighted Blanket (30lbs, 80”x 87”),Adult Weighted Blanket with 100% Soft Cotton and Glass Beads for Queen or King Size Bed -Dark Grey



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 12:36:13 UTC – Details)

Product Description

What‘re weighted blankets?And how do they work?

Weighted Blankets are exactly what they sound like — they’re heavy blankets (typically 15-20 pounds or more) filled with a material such as glass beads. The theory is that the deep pressure you feel from being under all of that weight has a calming effect.

The deep pressure of the blanket makes you feel like you’re being hugged or swaddled.It’s a very powerful stimulus.When you’re hugged, you feel more secure.Plus, weighted blankets offer mild restraint, they make it harder for you to move and thus harder for you to disturb yourself while you sleep.

Please note:

A removable duvet cover (sold separately) is recommended for easy cleaning

Convenient Packing Bag



The luxurious packing bag for easy carry & storage or traveling, and can also be sent as a thoughtful gift.

100% Cotton Fabric



JOLLYVOGUE weighted blanket is made of 100% high-density cotton fabric, breathable and comfortable.

Small Pockets for Even Distribution



The small pockets keep the glass beads stay in place, keeping the weight evenly distributed.

8 Convenient Loops



Our weighted blanket comes with 8 convenient loops to attach to the cover.

How to Choose the Right Weighted Blanket?



Notice:

Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting during photo shooting or the monitor’s display.

Zipper Cover

✓

✓

✓

Size(inches)

36×48,41×60,48×72,60×80,80×87

36×48,41×60,48×72,60×80,80×87

36×48,41×60,48×72,60×80,80×87

User

Kids/Youth/Adults

Kids/Youth/Adults

Kids/Youth/Adults

✅TRUE QUEEN SIZE WEIGTED BLANKET: Our queen blanket is 80″ x 87″. Some of the so-called “queen size” blankets are actually much smaller. It wasn’t big enough to hang off the edges of the queen or full bed like a bedspread–ours does!JOLLYVOGUE queen size weighted blanket also can be shared with two people, Real Couple Weighted Blanket! (Care instruction：Machine wash separately in warm or cold water. Dry cleaning blanket if necessary. A removable duvet cover is recommended for easy cleaning)

✅INNOVATIVE 7 LAYER DESIGN–Superior to an original weighted blanket, this Weighted Blanket includes two extra breathable cotton layers between the outmost premium fabric and non-glue polyester padding, for most adaption to your body shape and better temperature control. The innovative design also ensures glass beads leakage risk-free and secures the durability of blanket for decades

✅WEIGHT and SIZE GUIDE–Start by choosing the right size for your bed (king, queen, full, twin). Next, choose the weight of a blanket you want to experience. For blankets of the same weight, the larger the size of the blanket, the smaller the pressure the human body feels. For example, a 15lb of 80”x87” blanket will provide less pressure than a 15lb of 48” X72” blanket. Pls refer to product image “weighted and size ” chart

✅A PERFECT GIFT CHOICE–Sewed with reinforced stitching and 8 loops (keep it in place inside the cover). With classic and elegant design at the edge of the blanket, our cotton weighted blanket also forms part of your home decor! Not only on the bed but on the couch, on the chair, wherever you want. Can be given as a gift to a friend, relative or yourself！

✅RISK-FREE PURCHASE–Buy with confidence! Your satisfaction is backed by our Risk-free 30 Day and 1 Year Warranty against any defects. Give it a try! You will not be disappointed in any way