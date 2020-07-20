jolege Self Balancing Hoverboard, 6.5″ Hoverboard Self Balancing hoverboards for Kids – SGS Certified Hover Board



Price: $129.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 19:31:31 UTC – Details)





▶EASY AND FUN – Specific operation steps and powerful self-balancing feature would help u to learn it well in 5 minutes, We believe you will feel easy to ride and have fun with it.

▶STRONG FUNCTIONALITY – Enjoy the hoverboard with speed of up to 6mph by powerful Dual 300W Motors.

▶SELF BALANCE SYSTEM – Quick learning system and powerful self-balancing feature would allow you become a master of hoverboard rider in only 5 minutes.

▶SAFETY GUARANTEE – UL 2272 certified battery can make sure all electrical systems and components maintain safety standard when you use it indoor or outdoor.

▶MOST WONDERFUL GITFS – With its basic delight feature design, it becomes a super funny toys or gifts for kids adults. Enjoy your good time with this magic Hoverboard !