JoJo Siwa Slams Former Dance Moms Co-Star Brooke Hyland For Shading Abby Lee Miller!

JoJo Siwa isn’t mosting likely to endure any type of Abby Lee Miller aspersion!

The 17- year-old Dance Moms alum is speaking up following her former co-star Brooke Hyland‘s since-deleted TikTo k video clip, where she tossed color at their former teacher as well as made it clear there’s no love shed in between them nowadays …

In the clip, which can be watched (listed below), Hyland informs her fans she has “a new friend suggestion” on Facebook prior to focusing to reveal Miller’s name– and afterwards the video camera reduces to her face wincing with disgust!

Yikes!

Fans of the program will certainly remember the 53- year-old fact TELEVISION titan was understood for being rather difficult on her professional dancers as well as pressing them to their restrictions with her practical mindset. The 22- year-old as well as her sibling Paige cut connections with the affordable dance workshop as well as the collection entirely after their mother Kelly Hyland entered a physical run-in with AbbyLee The 2014 occurrence resulted in a string of unpleasant claims versus Miller for psychological distress, violation of agreement, disparagement, as well as attack, which was ultimately resolved in2015 But yeah … the displeasure right here is still active as well as well!

Despite what occurred as well as Miller’s polarizing track record, Siwa tipped up to bat for her, commenting in reaction to the questionable clip:

“It’s one thing to just not add her back. It’s another to post it…”

No shock right here– the teenager that’s everything about shine, joy, as well as enjoyable desires us to lead with generosity!

In a current meeting with Us Weekly, JoJo opened regarding her continuous connection with Abby Lee as well as stated its “really sad that a lot of the people don’t talk to her anymore.”

“The exact same point with a great deal of the manufacturers from Dance Moms It’s simply depressing due to the fact that Abby actually is a great individual. Even though you see her screaming as well as shouting at youngsters on TELEVISION, like Abby made 7 celebrities. I would not be doing this if it had not been for her. Maddie as well as Mackenzie [Ziegler] would not be where they are today without Abby.”

She remained to promote for the debatable teacher, including:

“She’s gone through it in these last years, and she doesn’t have that many people. It’s just sad. I try to be there for everybody, you know? There’s enough love!”

It may be simple for JoJo to state offered the clear distinction in her connection to Abby Lee yet do U assume she has a factor right here, Perezcious visitors ?? Or, is Brooke entirely within her right to toss some probably been worthy of color at the lady that tinkered her family members?

