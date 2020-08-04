JoJo Siwa Introduces Her Mystery Boyfriend In Adorable TikTok Video – Watch!

JoJo Siwa has a new boyfriend, and she’s finally ready to introduce him to the world!

The Dance Moms alum has used TikTok in the past to stun her followers with hair transformations and casual garb, both a far cry from her typically bedazzled lifestyle. So it’s no surprise she turned to the controversial app as a way to show off her beau — who she’s been teasing for a few months now!

On Sunday, the Boomerang singer confirmed her relationship with Mark Bontempo, younger brother of fellow social media star Madison Bontempo, via a trend on the app to the song Famous (I’m The One) by Mozzy where couples dress in each other’s clothing. Knowing JoJo’s signature colorful attire, you can imagine what Bontempo’s outfit consisted of, LOLz!!

Take a look at the cute vid (below):

Aww!!

Since some users of the app have used brothers, fathers, and friends to create their own hilarious take on the trend, it’s understandable that some commenters were skeptical if this was an official announcement! However, Mark solidified things with his own vid, reacting to a previous post done by his GF where she played a “put a finger…