JoJo removes Tory Lanez from her album after Megan Thee Stallion accuses rapper of shooting her

JoJo has actually gotten rid of Tory Lanez from her album after Megan Thee Stallion implicated him of shooting her in the foot inJuly

The Too Little Too Late vocalist worked together with Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) on the tune Comeback for her album, Good To Know, which was launched back inMay

But in the wake of Megan’s allegation JoJo (born Joanna Levesque) validated she does not intend on dealing with the rapper in the future which he will not be included in the approaching luxurious editionof her album

When one fan asked her to eliminate him from the luxurious variation – which will drop later on this month – the Vermont native, 29, composed on Twitter: ‘Def took him TF off.’

Megan (born Megan Pete) implicated Lanez of shooting her today, after having formerly stayed quiet on who her declared shooter, even after he was being charged with bring a hidden weapon at the time.

The occurrence supposedly took place after going to a swimming pool celebration at Kylie Jenner’s estate back on July 12.

During an Instagram Live on Thursday, August 20, The Hot Girl Summer, star declared that Lanez’s press agent had actually been spreading out incorrect details about the occurrence, which triggered her to come forward with her variation of occasions.

‘Since y’ all hoes so anxious ’bout it, …