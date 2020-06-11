Joining Trump church photo op ‘a mistake’, says Gen Mark Milley – video | US news

Gen Mark Milley has said it had been a mistake to own been present at Donald Trump’s photo op in front of a church in Washington. ‘I shouldn’t have been there,’ that he said in a pre-recorded video commencement address to the National Defense University.

Milley and the defense secretary, Mark Esper, were widely criticised for participating in the photo-op throughout George Floyd protests in Washington, with many former defence officials saying the 2 were helping Trump’s efforts to politicise the military