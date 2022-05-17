Home Armenia “Join us so that we can escape from this catastrophe the day... Armenia “Join us so that we can escape from this catastrophe the day before, a person will come so that the world will not fall on us.” Armen Ashotyan was brought in Morning By Thomas Delong - May 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “Join us so that we can escape from this catastrophe the day before, a person will come so that the world will not fall on us.” Armen Ashotyan was brought in Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia New Penitentiary Code to Complete Complete Package of Criminal Justice Chain Reforms | Morning Armenia “There can be no question of enclaves, as present-day Azerbaijan does not consider itself the successor of Soviet Azerbaijan.” Ruben Galichyan |: ... Armenia The Armenian side has not canceled or rejected any meeting. Foreign Ministry Spokesman on the work of the delimitation commission | Morning Recent Posts Azerbaijani participant of “What? Where? When?” TV show wanted Vahagn Khachaturyan took part in the Easter liturgy Morning: How coronavirus changed the world in three months – video | World news Uncle Ben’s, Mrs. Butterworth’s And Cream Of Wheat Review Branding After Aunt Jemima Announces... How many crystals does the Times Square Waterford Crystal New Year’s Eve ball have? Most Popular Armenia supports the regional peace agenda. The Prime Minister received the members of... Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received representatives of the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group: members of the Chamber of Deputies Julio Centemerro, Andrea Casu, Alvise Maniero, member... Varicose veins. complications, treatment. is a vascular surgeon, Ph.D. Aram Khachatryan Varicose vein disease of the lower extremities is a pathological dilation of subcutaneous veins, one of the most common modern diseases. 40% of... The Armenian side has not canceled or refused any meeting with Azerbaijan. RA... The Armenian side continues to adhere to the implementation of the agreements reached, said RA Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan, commenting on the statement... Ararat Mirzoyan to leave for Turin – aysor.am – Hot news from Armenia On May 19-20, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Turin (Italy) to participate in the 132nd ministerial session of... Alain Simonyan greets the Speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, expressing hope that... On May 19 the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alain Simonyan received the delegation led by the Member of...