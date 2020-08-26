Join us Friday for a livestream about crypto in the music industry

What are you doing Friday afternoon?

Cointelegraph is hosting the latest edition of its CT Talks series this Friday, August 28, at 3 PM Eastern / 12 PM Pacific on our YouTube channel. We’ll have three entrepreneurs active at the intersection of music and crypto joining us to discuss blockchain’s implications for the music business.

Daniel Dewar is founder of media fintech company Paperchain. Jesse Grushack is co-founder of Ujo Music, an Ethereum-based platform for connecting artists with their fans. And Roneil Rumburg co-founded Audius as an artist-centric music streaming platform. All three will be on hand to present their ideas and answer questions from the audience.

Don’t miss out — join us on YouTube this Friday at 3 PM Eastern!