Join Us as We Discuss the Ongoing Twitter Hack

A large-scale Twitter attack has taken over the accounts of some of the most powerful verified accounts in the world including: Joe Biden, Elon Musk, George Wallace, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Wiz Khalifa, Warren Buffett, Mike Bloomberg, Barack Obama, and Jeff Bezos. Business accounts from Uber, Twitter Support, Coindesk and many others were likewise affected.

The accounts are running a Bitcoin ‘giveaway’ scam and have so far conned Twitter users out of 12.8 BTC, or roughly $118,000.

Join us as Cointelegraph hosts Jackson and Giovanni discuss the hack with industry experts as events unfold.

