Join Kevin Pietersen, Damon Hill, Jamie Dornan and Conor Moore on Sky for Twitter Multicast | Golf News







Kevin Pietersen, Damon Hill, Jamie Dornan and Conor Moore will be guest commentators for Sky Sports during a unique “Twitter Multicast” through the Charles Schwab Challenge.

This week marks the return of mainstream competitive golf after having a 12-week hiatus, and the PGA Tour decided to mark the occasion with the announcement of a world-first for sports coverage on social media.

Damon Hill will switch sports for 1 day only

The action from Colonial Country Club will be streamed live on Twitter for 90 minutes, giving various rights holders the chance to showcase alternative commentary from a selection of stars from sport, stage and screen.

Nick Dougherty will show the Twitter Multicast for Sky Sports, with former England international cricketer Pietersen joining because the first guest followed by 1996 Formula One world champion Damon Hill, famed impressionist Moore and acting star Dornan.

Twitter Multicast will start at 6pm BST in conjunction with PGA Tour LIVE Featured Groups coverage, and there will be a lot of chance for the guests to commentate on Rory McIlroy because the world No 1 tees off with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka at 7:06pm.

“The PGA Tour is proud to be among the first major sports leagues to return to competition,” said Rick Anderson, chief media officer of the PGA Tour.

Dornan competed in the celebrity challenge at the 2018 Ryder Cup

“With no spectators on site, we should work harder than ever to get in touch our fans to the function, across numerous platforms and devices besides the PGA Tour LIVE, Golf Channel and CBS broadcasts.

“Working with Twitter on this all-new fan engagement initiative is a nod to how important fans are to the TOUR and our players.”