Join if you are tired of divisions and divisions, if you are also full of kindness and faith ․ Arthur Vanetsyan

Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, head of the NA “I have honor” faction, chairman of the “Homeland” party, referred to the large-scale march held in the capital today.

“I have participated in many marches in my life, but I have never met such kind and emotional people. There is no person with interest in them, there is no fight for position among them, and there is no hatred among them towards Armenians, even towards an unorientated person.

There is good in them, there is hope in them, there is a desire for happiness in them, there is light in them.

Join if you are also tired of detachments and divisions. Unite if you are full of goodness and faith, because only faith will bring victory.

"Join us, Armenians," Arthur Vanetsyan wrote.
















