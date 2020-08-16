Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins creates ‘COVID Go Away’ corn maze | News

Like much of us, Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins is all set for this pandemic to be over.

“In the past, we’ve done farmers feel the world, support our veterans, and things along that line,” stated Gerald Johnson, owner.

The pumpkin farm produced a 13-acre corn maze and composed “COVID Go Away” right in the middle.

“Just like everybody, we’re tired on the COVID, so we thought we would put that in out corn maze this year,” Johnson stated.

Johnson stated he hopes it works as a pointer to individuals that its still out here.

“It’s still out there, we still have to be careful, we still need to wear masks where needed, and just be aware of it and take reasonable precautions,” Johnson stated.

Johnson stated the pumpkin farm will open this fall with security preventative measures.

“We’re gonna work to keep the place safe, ad try to do the social distancing, and keep everything clean,” Johnson stated.

Anyone who wishes to endeavor through the maze can head to the farm, situated at 4715 N Portsmouth Road in Saginaw, when it opens onSept 12.