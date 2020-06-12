Johnson’s ‘culture war’ trap seems designed for Corbyn, not Starmer | World news

Boris Johnson appeared to have had his say in regards to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests earlier this week, telling the nation in a fastidiously phrased article for the black newspaper the Voice: “I hear you.”

Yet on Friday morning, he dramatically returned to the fray, tweeting that taking down controversial statues was to “lie about our history” and warning would-be protesters: “The only responsible course of action is to stay away.”

With a BLM march deliberate for London on Saturday already cancelled amid fears of clashes with far-right protesters, there was little apparent want for the prime minister to wade in – however the inveterate campaigners in No 10 love nothing higher than to troll the liberal left.

Dominic Cummings, the prime minister’s chief adviser, usually believes the metropolitan commentariat are at odds with nearly all of voters – specifically, a lot of these the Conservatives gained over in December’s normal election. As with Brexit, so with statue wars.

Johnson’s coverage chief, Munira Mirza, is a longtime critic of multiculturalism, and of insurance policies and approaches that measure their success by their influence on particular person ethnic teams – what she known as, in a 2006 article, the “race relations industry”.

Johnson additionally has a specific sentimental attachment to Winston Churchill, on whom he wrote a biography and on whose likeness protesters daubed graffiti final week.

So for tactical, political and even private causes, this battle is one No 10 may be very comfortable to rejoin – not least on a day when official information confirmed financial exercise had fallen off a cliff.

The potential flaw on this strategy is that Keir Starmer is not Jeremy Corbyn. Throughout current days, Johnson has sought to attract a pointy dividing line, and put Labour on the opposite facet of it – alongside the “thugs” disfiguring statues, and po-faced killjoys censoring the TV archives.

With Brexit in probably the most half resolved as a difficulty, Conservatives hope “culture war” points akin to these will serve an identical operate, by severing the 2 elements of Labour’s electoral coalition – dividing its “red wall” voters from its liberal metropolis strongholds.

Yet Starmer has thus far not allowed himself to be corralled.

Labour has made particular, sensible calls for on race inequality. Starmer has known as for the findings of the Windrush evaluation to be enacted, in addition to David Lammy’s report into the experiences of BAME individuals within the justice system. (The latter seems notably unlikely, since Mirza stated on the time it may do “more harm than good”.)

The Labour chief was photographed taking the knee in his spacious House of Commons workplace alongside his deputy, Angela Rayner – and supported cops who felt moved to do the identical. But he has additionally criticised the behaviour of the gang in Bristol who toppled the statue of the slave dealer Edward Colston. Starmer advised LBC it was “completely wrong” for it to return down in that means, although additionally stated it ought to have been taken down years in the past.

His shadow house secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, additionally criticised the disorderly means the statue got here down and made some extent of asking the house secretary, Priti Patel, in regards to the welfare of cops injured within the protests in London.

Some leftwing Labour MPs had been sad about what they noticed as equivocation – and the power of feeling was underlined by a letter signed by greater than 30 MPs accusing Patel of “gaslighting” for highlighting her experiences of racism.

But with voters apparently keen to provide Starmer a listening to – judging by a Mori ballot on Friday exhibiting he had probably the most optimistic approval rankings for an opposition chief since Tony Blair – it might be harder than the Tories hope to pigeonhole his celebration.

Not solely has Starmer chosen his phrases with care; he has continued to focus nearly all of his fireplace on the federal government’s efficiency in tackling the Covid-19 disaster.

Deborah Mattinson, of the political consultancy Britain Thinks, who’s writing a ebook in regards to the crimson wall, says “culture war” questions are barely registering with many citizens, at a time when they’re overwhelmingly involved with the pandemic.

She says Johnson could have misjudged the second, if he’s hoping to make use of this febrile time to trap Starmer: “One of the really interesting things, on this and some other issues, is that Boris Johnson is really struggling adapting to not having Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader.”