Johnson withstands Isner storm to advance at US Open By Reuters

New York City (Reuters) – John Isner started the U.S. Open in normal style on Monday with a barrage of aces and a match that extended to 5 sets, however the American stopped working to discover a method past compatriot Steve Johnson as he fell 6-7( 5) 6-3 6-7( 5) 6-3 7-6( 3 ).

World number 22 Isner sent out down 52 aces in the contest– the most at Flushing Meadows considering that Ivo Karlovic fired 61 in 2016– however Johnson endured the storm to dominate in a gruelling match that lasted almost 4 hours at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“You can’t get frustrated when John’s hitting aces. If that’s the case then you’re in for a long day,” Johnson, who had 22 aces of his own, stated.

“He’s got the best serve in the history of tennis. You know he’s going to hit a lot of aces. I guessed right a lot and they still got by me.

“It’s simply the method it is. You have to laugh it off. I’ve played John enough to understand it’s simply attempting to get your racket on it, any return you make is an excellent one and you proceed.”

After a tight opening set, Johnson had a reasonably much easier time in the next as he got the essential break of serve to level the contest at one set each.

Isner edged the 3rd set after blasting 12 aces previous his friend prior to Johnson …