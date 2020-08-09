Johnson says experience will be key to capturing PGA Championship By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters PGA: PGA Championship – Third Round



By Rory Carroll

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – American Dustin Johnson stated the experience he has actually gotten from pressure-packed significant competitions will provide him an upper hand when he tees off at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

Johnson played a total video game to card a five-under-par 65 at TPC Harding Park on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead heading into the last 18 holes with the leaderboard stacked with young skill.

The 36- year-old, who is playing in his 13 th season on the PGA Tour, won the 2016 U.S. Open and has actually ended up second or connected for 2nd at all 3 other majors. The previous world top has actually likewise notched 21 PGA Tour triumphes.

“I’ve been in contention a lot, and I’ve got it done a lot of times,” he informed press reporters. “Tomorrow, it’s no different. I’m going to have to play good golf if I want to win.”

Johnson holds a one-stroke lead over his fellow citizens Scottie Scheffler and CameronChamp Both are competing for their very first significant title, while Scheffler is likewise considering his very first win at a PGA Tour occasion.

But hiding 2 strokes back of Johnson is Brooks Koepka, a four-time significant winner who conserves his finest golf for the most significant phases, and was teeming with self-confidence after his …