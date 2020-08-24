Johnson romps to 11 shot win at Northern Trust By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters PGA: THE NORTHERN TRUST – Final Round



2/3

(Reuters) – Dustin Johnson ensured he didn’t misuse a last round lead once again on Sunday, romping to an 11 shot success at the Northern Trust (NASDAQ:-RRB- Open and reclaiming the worldNo 1 ranking with the 22nd win of his profession and second of the season.

Two weeks after going into the last round of the PGA Championships with a one stroke benefit and not able to seal the deal, Johnson was under far less pressure at TPC Boston however he however he guaranteed there would be no repeat, turning a 5 shot 54-hole cushion into a commanding 11 stroke success.

If anybody in the field was harboring ideas of attracting Johnson, the 36-year-old American rapidly put those to rest when he opened his round with an eagle on the par 5 2nd and included 4 birdies to go six-under on his outside 9.

From that point the just one rain on Johnson’s celebration was from Mother Nature who required a weather condition hold-up with 2 holes to play.

Johnson finished his round with a birdie on 18 for an eight-under 63 and a winning overall of 30-under 254, leaving Harris English a far-off runner-up on 19-under.

English made a brave effort early on to equal Johnson, dropping 4 birdies on his outside …