Johnson, Matsuyama share lead at unforgiving Olympia Fields By Reuters

(Reuters) – World top Dustin Johnson and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will share a two-stroke lead entering into the last round of the BMW Championship on Sunday after shooting one-under-par 69s on Saturday.

The Olympia Fields Country Club, where 69 gamers are fighting it out for 30 areas in next week’s Tour Championship, continued to torture the world’s finest golf players and the leading set were alone in having competition overalls under par.

Their tally of one-under 209 provided a little bit of breathing room at the top of a congested leaderboard ahead of Australia’s Adam Scott (70 ), Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (69) and Chilean Joaquin Niemann (68 ), who shared 3rd location.

Johnson wrecked the TPC Boston for an 11-shot triumph in recently’s Northern Trust (NASDAQ:-RRB- Open– the very first of 3 FedExCup playoff occasions– and the American believed he had actually struck upon the ideal method for success at the harder Illinois course.

“Felt like I hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens, and it really doesn’t matter how far away you are, you’ve just got to be in the fairway,” he informed press reporters.

“That’s the only method to manage the ball and manage the spin, and even then it’s still challenging …