Johnson leads by two midway through second round in Atlanta By Reuters

(Reuters) – Dustin Johnson had an eventful front 9 that consisted of 3 birdies and two bogeys to take a two- shot lead midway through the second round of the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta on Saturday.
The front runner dealt with his precision off the tee however was exceptional on the greens and drained pipes a 43-foot chip for birdie on the par-four 8th to take the lead.
The over night co-leader was two strokes clear of Spain’s Jon Rahm as the set made their method to the back 9 with previous FedExCup champ Justin Thomas hiding a shot back on a hot day atEast Lake
The winner from today’s elite 30-player field will be crowned FedExCup champ and take house $15 million.
