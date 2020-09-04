Johnson leads by one midway through his first round in Atlanta By Reuters

4/4 © Reuters. PGA: TOUR Championship – First Round



(Reuters) – Dustin Johnson made two consecutive bogeys going into the turn but still held a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas midway through his opening round at the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta on Friday.

As top seed in the season-long points standings, Johnson started at 10-under par with a two-shot lead thanks to the staggered scoring system but he could only mix two birdies with two bogeys for an even-par 35 through nine holes at East Lake.

He had led by three after a birdie at the par-five sixth but bogeys at eight, where he found a greenside bunker, and nine, where he missed the fairway for a third straight hole, left him right where he started at 10-under overall.

The long-hitting Johnson, runner-up to Spaniard Rahm last weekend after winning the playoff opener the previous week, is competing in the Tour Championship for a 12th consecutive season, the longest active streak on the PGA Tour.

Rahm, who sank a 66-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to win last week and vault to second in the standings, covered the front nine in one-under and was just one behind Johnson, having started the day two shots back.

Former FedExCup champion…