Johnson in three-way share of lead with nine holes to play By Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – The initially significant of 2020 was heading for a gripping surface as Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey and Collin Morikawa shared a one-shot lead over a pack of 3 golf enthusiasts midway through the last round of the PGA Championship on Sunday.

With birdies plentiful on a Harding Park design responsive to method shots, there were nine gamers within 2 shots of the co-leaders by the time previous world primary Johnson, playing in the last group, reached the turn.

Sitting one back of the co-leaders are Australian Jason Day (through 12 holes) and Americans Tony Finau (11) and PGA Tour novice Scottie Scheffler (nine).

Johnson, who started the day with a one-shot lead, covered the front nine in one-under 34 to reach the turn with a share of the lead at 10 under for the competition.

The previous U.S. Open champ’s only acne came at the par-three 3rd hole where he made bogey after three-putting from 56 feet.

Morikawa, playing in the penultimate pairing and in just his 2nd significant start, almost had the straight-out lead however his eagle effort at the 10 th hole stopped 16 inches from the hole.

Casey, who began the day 2 shots back of Johnson, had 3 birdies and was …