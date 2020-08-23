Johnson in command and looking to close deal at Northern Trust By Reuters

©Reuters PGA: THE NORTHERN TRUST – Third Round



(Reuters) – Dustin Johnson continued his red hot play at Northern Trust (NASDAQ:-RRB- Open on Saturday curling in a 40-foot eagle putt on 18 to offer him a 5 shot cushion entering into the last round of the FedExCup playoffs opener.

Johnson’s 3rd round seven-under 64 while outstanding was practically welcomed with a yawn after the spectacular 11-under 60 the big-hitting American carded on Friday that shot him to the top of the leaderboard where he has actually stayed.

Sitting 5 back are Harris English after returning a 66 for the 2nd straight day and Scottie Scheffler, who returned a 67 a day after shooting a 59, simply the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

It was another cool, positive display screen from Johnson at the TPC Boston accumulating 5 birdies prior to dropping his very first shot in 2 days with a bogey at the 13th.

But Johnson would close in design with a birdie at 17 and an eagle at 18.

It will mark the 2nd time in as lots of competitions Johnson has actually held the 54th lead however will be looking for a various outcome after stopping working to close the deal at the PGA Championships.

Certainly Johnson will not be under as much pressure as he was at Harding Park where he began the last round with a one shot …