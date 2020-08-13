Johnson has ‘genuine desire’ for UK-EU trade deal, says Irish premier

Irish premier Miche ál Martin stated Boris Johnson had a “genuine desire” to settle a UK-EU trade deal, which the British prime minister did not wish to intensify the coronavirus crisis with a “no deal” financial shock.

Mr Martin sounded a positive note on Thursday after a lunch conference in Northern Ireland with MrJohnson He stated there was a “landing zone” in view in trade talks, which both sides wish to finish up by October.

“My own gut instinct is that there is a shared understanding that we don’t need another shock to the economic system that a no-deal Brexit would give or that a suboptimal trade agreement would give to our respective economies,” Mr Martin informed press reporters.

The conference at Hillsborough Castle, outside Belfast, was the very first in between the British leader and Mr Martin given that he ended up being taoiseach inJune It comes a day after main information revealed the pandemic has pressed the UK into its inmost economic downturn on record.

Mr Martin stated his UK equivalent had actually signified a “genuine desire” to reach a detailed trade contract prior to completion of Britain’s shift from the EU in December.

Although Mr Johnson has declared formerly that Britain can “easily cope” with no-deal Brexit disturbance if contract is not reached, Mr Martin’s remarks …