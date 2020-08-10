Johnson fears loss of UK’s power and magic if Scotland breaks away By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters Britain’s PM Johnson and Home Secretary Patel check out cops in Northallerton



2/3

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson alerted on Monday that Britain would be weaker if the union that binds its 4 countries were broken – his most current rejection of a growing push for Scottish self-reliance.

Disagreements in between Britain’s constituent countries – Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England – over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic have actually harmed relations currently terribly strained by Brexit.

That is especially the case in Scotland, which voted versus leaving the European Union and where viewpoint surveys reveal assistance for self-reliance directly exceeds assistance for its 300- year union with England.

“The union of the United Kingdom is, for me, it’s the greatest political partnership the world has ever seen,” Johnson informed broadcasters, when asked what the union indicated to him.

“It would be such a shame to lose the power, the magic of that union.”

Scotland voted 55 percent to 45 percent versus self-reliance in a 2014 referendum, however the Scottish National Party which runs the semi-autonomous country desires another vote. Although citizens there backed staying in the EU, Britain as an entire voted to leave.

Johnson’s …