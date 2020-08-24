Johnson eyes long spell at the summit after reclaiming top spot By Reuters

©Reuters PGA: THE NORTHERN TRUST – Final Round



(Reuters) – Dustin Johnson stated he is targeting a prolonged stay at the top of the world rankings after reclaiming the primary spot with a 11-shot success at the Northern Trust (NASDAQ:-RRB- Open on Sunday.

The 36-year-old American ended up being the 5th gamer to be ranked primary this year after he leapfrogged Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy following his controling screen at TPCBoston Brooks Koepka was likewiseNo 1 this year.

Johnson last held the primary ranking in May in 2015.

“… It’s something that I’m very proud of is to be number one in the world, and I’d like to stay there for a little while,” Johnson informed press reporters.

“Obviously it’s been jumping around a bunch here the last few months, but the last time I was number one, I think I stayed there for quite some time, and that’s another goal of mine is just to see how long I can stay at number one.”

The Northern Trust Open was the initially of 3 playoff occasions that culminate withthe Sept 4-7 Tour Championship in Atlanta and the $15 million reward to the FedExCup champ.

Johnson stated he was identified to complete as the season’s champ for the very first time in his profession.

“It’s something I have not won. It’s something I’ve been …