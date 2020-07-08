Johnny Whiteley recalls when Great Britain’s Lions last roared in Australia | Rugby League News





Johnny Whiteley coached the 1970 Great Britain team to Ashes series victory over Australia

When Great Britain came back to the international stage for last year’s Southern Hemisphere tour, head coach Wayne Bennett had no fewer than 14 support staff to help him in various capacities.

They included assistant coaches Danny Ward and Ian Watson, then-RFL rugby director Kevin Sinfield and team manager Jamie Peacock, not forgetting doctors, physios, kit technicians and a media manager for the four-Test trip.

Go back to 1970, the last time the Lions won an Ashes series right here, though, also it was a much different story as head coach Johnny Whiteley had to juggle all those roles throughout a two-and-a-half month, 24-match tour of Australia and New Zealand with a 26-man squad.

27:34 Johnny Whiteley MBE and rugby league historian Tony Collins discussed Whiteley’s phenomenal career Johnny Whiteley MBE and rugby league historian Tony Collins discussed Whiteley’s phenomenal career

Viewed through modern eyes, it perhaps seems amazing the 1970 Lions won all but two matches – a defeat in the very first Test from the Australians and a 17-17 draw with New South Wales. However, Whiteley took it all in his stride.

“I’d served my apprenticeship because I’d lived the game, rugby league had been my life from learning to crawl on a wrestling mat in my uncle’s gym, so it wasn’t something which was foreign,” Whiteley told Sky Sports.

“It came easily and all the stuff I’d learnt along the way. Because I’d had no education, in later life I learnt what education was all about therefore, really, I educated myself about the whole concept of what rugby league was about.

“I watched what physiotherapists would do and what the doctors would say, and I learnt about the systems, and it came easily. I didn’t wish to socialise or go partying, the game and the players were my entire life, and the end result [of the match].”

Whiteley’s duties on the 1970 Lions tour went beyond just coaching the team

How to beat Australia

Whiteley already had a good idea of what it took to win a string against the Kangaroos on their own turf from his playing days, with the former Hull FC loose forward being part of the Great Britain team which claimed the Ashes on the 1958 tour.

That year saw the Lions play 31 matches in the space of 12-and-a-half-weeks, with matters perhaps not being helped by the strain between head coach Jim Brough and tour manager Tom Mitchell, caused by the latter having sacked the former from the same role at Workington Town early in the day in the season.

“Halfway through the tour, the players decided Jim wasn’t working to his full capacity because of the Tom Mitchell situation, so we had a team board meeting and decided we would ask them to ask Jim to stand aside and we would run ourselves, which was agreed,” Whiteley said.

“From then on, (Great Britain captain) Alan Prescott and the senior lads took charge of the whole proceedings – the coaching, the tactics and everything.

Jim Brough walked down because coach in the middle of Great Britain’s 1958 tour

“Jim stayed through the tour with us, but we continued in the same vein as we would have done. We were a close-knit unit.”

Victories in Brisbane and Sydney during the 2nd and 3rd Tests closed a 2-1 series sucess for Great Britain plus saw all of them retain the Ashes, doing similarly when Australia toured Great Britain in 1959.

Again, they’d to come back coming from suffering a new defeat in the first Test and it had been Whiteley, remembered to the side in place of Derek Turner, that played a large role in setting up a collection decider simply by scoring typically the try which often set Neil Fox as much as kick typically the winning alteration.

And it all came into being thanks to a new move typically the loose ahead concocted together with scrum-half plus Yorkshire team-mate Jeff Stevenson.

I required it internally and had the edge in the Australian package, and obtained under the articles. Johnny Whiteley

“There was one where if we won the scrum, he would move off and then give a little back-pass to me coming up the short-side of the pack, and I would crash through everybody and take the ball forward,” Whiteley said.

“We a new 10-yard scrum and I mentioned, ‘right, why don’t use the back-pass’, and he relocated off, kept the basketball, I required it internally and had the edge in the Australian package, and obtained under the articles.

“Neil Fox, who was only a young player then, kicked the winning goal and we won 11-10, and that gave us hope when we moved into the third Test at Wigan which we were strong enough and confident enough to win the Ashes again.”

‘It’s such as winning a good Olympic precious metal medal’

Having moved into instruction after a make injury introduced his enjoying days into a close, making the change of Hull and then Warrington, Whiteley had been appointed to acquire Great Britain in 1970 as they searched for to get back the Ashes after 3 straight collection defeats with their old competitors.

27:27 Johnny Whiteley brings together the Golden Point vodcast to share their unique testimonies from Great Britain’s last Ashes win Johnny Whiteley joins typically the Golden Point vodcast to express his special anecdotes coming from Great Britain’s last Ashes win

There had been little time to obtain acclimatised following arriving in Darwin by way of six routes from England on May 22, having a match from the Northern Territory representative staff that very night time followed by operating their method down the Queensland coast prior to the first Test in Brisbane on June 6.

A 37-15 defeat to be able to Australia in that match generated Whiteley altering his staff for the 2nd Test in Sydney a couple weeks later, delivering Roger Millward in in stand-off plus Tony Fisher in in hooker.

Hull Kingston Rovers superstar Millward performed a crucial role, rating two will try and throwing six targets plus a fall goal, because the Lions triumphed 28-7 in spite of having Syd Hynes delivered off. That set up one more decider about July some at the SCG, with Great Britain rising 21-17 victors.

That remains typically the last time and energy to date a new Great Britain or England team offers won a new Test series against the Kangaroos and Whiteley, who becomes 90 in November, continues to be proud of the actual team accomplished.

That will be the ultimate, successful a Test match in opposing area. Johnny Whiteley

“It’s like winning an Olympic gold medal,” Whiteley said. “That is the best, winning a new Test match up in opposition territory.

“There must have been a calmness plus maturity about this side which often went all the way through. We realize in yourself how much it indicates that we offered what we may give to players alongside us all, and this combined in us all putting our own names in history, genuinely.

“Sitting here talking about that, I gloat, and it makes me feel young again.”