Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder

Johnny Depp’s ex-partner Winona Ryder reports it is “impossible to believe” allegations through his past wife Amber Heard he was violent.

“I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man,” mentioned Ms Ryder.

Mr Depp, 57, will be suing typically the publisher in the Sun above an article of which referred to him like a “wife beater” – but the paper maintains that was precise.

He refuses 14 household violence accusations which News Group Newspapers is counting on for its protection.

Ms Ryder plus Vanessa Paradis, also a previous partner regarding Mr Depp, had been credited to provide evidence in London’s High Court through video website link.

But upon Thursday typically the actor’s lawyer David Sherborne told typically the court Mr Depp’s lawful team got decided presently there was you do not have to listen to them. Their witness assertions were launched to typically the media, using a successful software by the PENNSYLVANIA news company.

Ms Ryder, who was in a connection with Mr Depp with regard to four many years, said: “I understand that it is vital that I communicate from my own, personal experience, when i obviously was not presently there during his / her marriage to Amber, but, from our experience, which usually was therefore wildly various, I was absolutely stunned, confused plus upset after i heard typically the accusations towards him.

“The idea that he could be an incredibly violent person may be the farthest factor from the Johnny I knew plus loved.

“I cannot place my head about these claims. He was never, never violent toward me. He was never, never violent at all toward me. He has never been violent or violent towards any person I have noticed.

“I genuinely and truthfully only understand him like a really good person – a tremendously loving, incredibly caring person who was so extremely protective regarding me as well as the people that this individual loves, and am felt therefore extremely, very safe along with him.

“I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting, knowing him as I do.”

‘Humble plus respectful’

In the woman witness assertion, musician, presenter and design Ms Paradis said the girl had known Mr Depp over 25 many years – which includes 14 many years when they had been partners plus raised their particular two children collectively.

“Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father,” the girl said.

“On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we’ve seen.”

Ms Paradis’ assertion said typically the allegations through Ms Heard were “nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me”.

“I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately people have gone on believing these false facts,” the girl added.

Earlier, Mr Depp’s bodyguard stated it was a “very common occurrence” for the professional to contact his protection team “to take him away from Ms Heard, due to her behaviour” and “he would then stay somewhere else”.

Sean Bett, who is Mr Depp’s mind of protection, has worked for your Hollywood celebrity for eight years.

In a created statement, Mr Bett mentioned he noticed the pair “very regularly” throughout their relationship, plus “never saw any cuts, bruises or other injuries on Ms Heard”.

“On the contrary, throughout the course of Mr Depp and Ms Heard’s relationship, Ms Heard was verbally and physically abusive towards Mr Depp,” he stated.

He additional: “I would describe it as a recurring cycle that Ms Heard would abuse Mr Depp, who would then remove himself from the situation.”

The circumstance centres with an article posted on the Sun’s website inside April 2018. It was headlined: “Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”.

The post related to allegations created by Ms Heard, who was married to the motion picture star through 2015 to 2017. The hearing will be expected to last for about three weeks.