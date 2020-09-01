Johnny Depp seeks delay to US defamation trial due to Fantastic Beasts 3 filming

Johnny Depp has actually asked for a delay to a defamation trial due to occur early next year.

The star is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for a post she composed in The Washington Post which Depp states indicated he was violent towards her.

Heard has actually not yet talked about his ask for a delay.

This is a different trial to the one presently taking happening in London, where the star is taking legal action against the publisher of The Sun.

A hearing on Mr Depp’s ask for a post ponement is presently set for 11 September.

Depp and Heard were wed for 15 months prior to their split in 2016.

What did Amber Heard compose?

In December 2018, The Washington Post released a post composed by Heard with the heading: (*3 *)

The short article required organizations to be more protective of females who have actually been abused.

She particularly voiced her opposition to proposed steps which would damage defense for sexual attack victims on college schools.

In the short article, Heard stated she had actually ended up being “a public figure representing domestic abuse”, however did not discuss her …