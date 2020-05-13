Johnny Depp libel case: Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis claim actor was ‘never violent’ towards them

Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, that are both ex-girlfriends of Johnny Depp, have actually declared the actor was “never violent” towards them.

The set protected Depp in witness declarations they provided as component of his libel claim versus The Sun paper, after among its posts described him as a “wife-beater”.

The record pertaining to claims made versus Depp by his previous other half, Amber Heard, which the actor energetically rejects.





Download the brand-new Independent Premium application Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings

In her witness declaration, Paradis defined Depp as “kind, attentive, generous and non-violent”, while Ryder claimed she “can not cover [her] head around” the claims of misuse.

Paradis, an actor and vocalist that has 2 kids with Depp, claimed: “I have actually recognized Johnny for greater than 25 years.

Read much more

“We’ve been companions for 14 years and we increased our 2 kids with each other.

“Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father.”

She included: “He was never violent or abusive to me.”

Ryder, that was in a connection with the actor in the 1990 s, claimed: “I can not cover my head around [Heard’s] allegations.

“He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.”

The test, which was held off because of the coronavirus pandemic, is currently readied to start in London on 7 July.

Depp and Heard satisfied on the collection of 2011 funny The Rum Diary, and wed in Los Angeles in February 2015.

In May 2016, Heard acquired a limiting order versus Depp after her preliminary allegation of misuse.

The pair resolved their separation out of court in 2017, with Heard contributing her $7m (₤ 5.5 m) negotiation to charity.

Depp made his Instagram launching last month with an extensive video clip in which he thanked his followers for their “unwavering support over these years”.