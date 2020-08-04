Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s tumultuous relationship: A complete timeline

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have made headlines after several revelations on their relationship over a libel trial. Johnny Depp has filed a lawsuit against The Sun, who published an article earlier claiming that Johnny Depp is a “wife-beater.” The Sun’s primary witness is Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife.

Amber Heard has also alleged that Depp used to physically assault her. The charges have been denied by the megastar.

The libel trial started right after the power-couple finalized their divorce in 2017. Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have accused the other of physical and mental abuse.

Johnny Depp’s list of ex-girlfriend includes Winona Ryder, Kate Moss, and Vanessa Paradis. Johnny Depp and Venessa Paradis share two children, Lily-Rose and John Christopher. Amber Heard, on the other hand, has been in a public relationship with painter and photographer Tasya Van Ree before Depp.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Met On The Set Of Thompson’s “The Rum Diary”

In 2009, the ex-couple met for the first time after they started working in The Rum Diary. Amber Heard played the role of Chenault, Depp’s character’s love interest. Johnny Depp played the role of Kemp, who chases after Chenault, an engaged woman.

In 2011, Amber Heard revealed to Vogue that it was torture to work with Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Started Dating Early 2012

Amber Heard revealed to the court that she started dating Depp by 2012. In 2012, Depp publicly separated from Venessa Paradis. The two were dating for almost 14 years then. Around the time period, Heard also broke up with her girlfriend, Tasya Van Ree.

In 2009, Heard was arrested for physically abusing her partner, Van Ree, at an International Airport in the state of Washington. The fight took place over some disagreement, after which, Amber Heard allegedly hit Tasya van Ree.

However, since then, van Ree has come forward saying that the police misinterpreted Amber Heard’s actions and over-sensationalized the issue.

Amber Heard Was Spotted Wearing An Ornate Engagement Ring In 2014

Paparazzi shots discovered that Amber Heard was wearing an ornate engagement ring in 2014, after which, the tabloids concluded that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were engaged.

Soon afterward, an exclusive The Daily Mail interview was released, which seemed to be confirming the couple’s engagement. Johnny Depp said that his ring was a “chick’s ring.” He further said that the engagement rings probably gave the occasion away.

A Private Wedding Ceremony Held For Johnny Depp And Amber Heard In 2015

A private wedding ceremony was held in one of their penthouses in Los Angeles. Very few family and friends were invited to the event where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married.

This is also the year where the power couple made news after breaking international air travel law in Australia. They had failed to inform the Australian authorities about their Yorkshire terrier dogs. Later, the two released a video apologizing to the country.

Amber Heard Decided To End The Marriage After Accusing Depp Of Physical Assault In 2016

On 23rd May 2016, the actress publicly accused Johnny Depp of physically and mentally abusing her. She also filed for a restraining order and a divorce from the actor. She further revealed that Johnny Depp used to beat her whenever he was inebriated.

During the time, Heard also alleged that Johnny Depp hit her in the face after throwing a cellphone at her. A police investigation was launched into the matter. The investigators found that no such incident had happened at the time.

Johnny Depp has consistently denied all the accusations. His spokesperson also said that Heard’s motive was to gain financially.

On 16th August 2016, The Couple Reached A Settlement Of $7 Million Out Of Court

The court cases were taken back by Amber Heard after a settlement of $7 million was reached outside of court. Her demand of $50,000 per month spousal support was also withdrawn after the settlement.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard soon released a public statement saying that their relationship was a passionate and volatile one. They also said that neither of the two falsely accused the other and that their relationship was always tied by their love for one another. The statement also claimed that no emotional or physical harm was intended by either of the parties.

As per People magazine, Heard donated her share of $7 million to a charity.

The Couple Officially Divorced One Another In 2017

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally got a divorce in 2017. The dog from the 2015 Australia scandal was retained by Heard. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp got to keep all his private properties, which included his classic vehicles and a private island.

It was also reported that the previously power couple signed a non-disparagement clause that prevented the stars from publicly saying any negative comments about the other.

Amber Heard Published An Op-Ed For The Washington Post Speaking Against Domestic Abuse In 2018

Heard wrote an article saying that she was physically abused but did not name Johnny Depp in the article. The opinion piece was mainly an article against domestic abuse and the need to speak up against it.

Johnny Depp Took Amber Heard To Court For Defamation In 2019 Over The Washington Post Article

Johnny Depp filed a lawsuit against Amber Heard for defamation and denied all allegations of domestic abuse labeled against him. His team further said that Amber Heard was not the victim but a perpetrator of domestic violence. They further accused the actress of trying to create a positive public image by tarnishing Depp’s reputation.

In retaliation, Amber Heard submitted multiple incidents of mental and physical abuse done to her by Johnny Depp when they were together. Heard also called Depp a monster in her court filing.

Heard also accused Depp of pushing her across a ping pong table and dragging her through a ground filled with broken pieces of glass. She claimed injury scars on her feet and arms. The legal battle is continuing in America.

Phone Recordings Of Amber Heard Admitting To Physical Violence On Depp Released In 2020

The Daily Mail released a few phone recordings in January 2020, where Heard can be heard admitting to hitting Johnny Depp.

In the phone recording, Amber Heard apologizes to Depp and says that she did not punch him but hit him in the face. She further goes on to say that she does not remember what her exact hand motion was, but she did not hurt him but hit him.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp can be heard saying that he left the house because he cannot bear any more physical abuse. He also said that the two of them looked like a “crime scene.” To which, Amber Heard can be heard saying that she cannot promise that she won’t get angry and physical again.

A 3 Week Libel Trial Kicked Off On 7th July 2020

Johnny Depp has filed a case against News Group Newspaper. Depp is suing Dan Wootton, The Sun’s executive editor, and the publisher of the newspaper for libel. The case has been filed against one article from 2018 where the newspaper called Depp a “wife-beater.”

Meanwhile, Venessa Paradis and Winona Ryder have come forward in support of Depp and released their public statements.

Winona Ryder wrote that Johnny Depp is the farthest person from violence and that she cannot make sense of Amber Heard’s accusations.

Paradis also revealed that, in her 14 years of relationship with Depp, she has never seen him be abusive or violent towards her. She further said that the version of Depp that Amber Heard’s accusations reveal is not the man that she knows.

The court hearings started in July, which was expected to be a 3-week long thing. However, the trial still continues.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, has counter-accused Amber Heard of defecating on top of his bed, punching him, and having extra-marital affairs with Elon Musk and James Franco. All the accusations have been denied by Heard too.

However, Johnny Depp’s lawyers have submitted text messages in the London court showing that Elon Musk and Amber Heard chatted constantly. In one instance, Elon Musk texted her saying that he can provide her security from Johnny Depp and that he has feelings for her.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard’s accusations against Johnny Depp range from domestic violence and mental abuse. She alleged that Johnny Depp threw a cellphone at her, which hit her face and bruised her. Furthermore, Amber Heard also said that Johnny Depp has given her several threats on her life.

Amber Heard also accused Johnny Depp of strangling her so hard that she could not breathe.