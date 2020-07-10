Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Court hears details of birthday row

Image copyright

Details of arguments between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife have been relayed to London’s High Court, because the actor’s libel declare in opposition to the Sun continues.

Mr Depp, 57, advised the court docket Amber Heard, 34, was offended when he was late to her 30th birthday get together in 2016.

Ms Heard claims he threw a magnum of champagne at her – which he denies.

Mr Depp is suing for libel over an article that known as him a “wife beater” – however the Sun newspaper maintains the story was correct.

The April 2018 piece by journalist Dan Wootton was concerning the casting of Mr Depp within the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie franchise.

Mr Depp’s attorneys say the article made “defamatory allegations of the utmost seriousness”, by accusing him of committing severe assaults on Ms Heard.

On the fourth day of proceedings, London’s High Court heard:

Mr Depp turned up late to Ms Heard’s 30th birthday get together after receiving dangerous information about his funds

He later retired to mattress “to avoid any confrontation” along with her as he claimed she displayed “anger… rage” over his tardiness

The actor “pushed” Ms Heard to the bottom and grabbed her hair throughout a violent row – a declare he denies

Ms Heard “or her cohort” have been accused by Mr Depp of defecating of their marital mattress – a declare she denies

In a textual content message to Ms Heard, Mr Depp later mentioned he would “never be able to understand” how he fell in love along with her

Image copyright

AFP

Sasha Wass QC, representing Sun writer News Group Newspapers, steered Mr Depp bought out of mattress to argue with Ms Heard after her 30th birthday get together, which the actor denied.

The barrister mentioned Mr Depp was “very distressed” concerning the information he had obtained about his funds “and the last thing you wanted to be told was that you were a disappointment to your wife”.

Mr Depp replied: “I believe that’s the last thing any husband would want to hear.”

Ms Wass went on to accuse Mr Depp of selecting up a magnum bottle of champagne and throwing it at Ms Heard, which missed, with the glass smashing, which he denied.

She additionally alleged he grabbed Ms Heard by her hair and pushed her onto the mattress” adding “when she tried to go away, you blocked the bed room door and you tried to seize her hair”.

The barrister suggested Mr Depp then “pushed her to the bottom” and “bumped her chest” before leaving a birthday message which contained an expletive and exiting the penthouse apartment.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Amber Heard’s 30th birthday was held on the iconic Eastern Columbia Building in LA





Ms Wass then advised the court docket additional details of occasions which adopted, described because the “defecation incident”.

The barrister mentioned to Mr Depp that “it came to your attention the following, that was the day of Amber’s actual birthday, that the cleaner had found faeces in the bed”.

She steered Mr Depp was later despatched images of the faeces, which the actor discovered “hilarious” and that “there were jokes like… ‘Amber in the dumps’ going on.”

Mr Depp replied: “It was one of the most absurd, unexpected statements that I have ever witnessed in my life so, yes, initially I did laugh because it was so strange.”

He advised the court docket it was “a mystery” who defecated within the mattress “and it was not left by a three or four-pound dog”, in reference to the couple’s pets, one of which was mentioned to have “problems with her toilet habits”.

“I was convinced that it was either Ms Heard herself or one of her cohort involved in leaving human faeces on the bed,” Mr Depp added.

He advised the court docket he thought the incident was “a fitting end to the relationship”.

He later despatched a textual content to Ms Heard which learn: “I’ll never be able to understand how I fell in love with you… I hope our divorce goes as quickly as possible and that it is as painless as possible.”

Details of Ms Heard’s allegations of sexual violence in opposition to the Pirates of the Caribbean star have been heard in personal on Friday and not disclosed to the press or public.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Mr Depp and Ms Heard have been married for 2 years till 2017





The case arose out of the publication of an article on the Sun’s web site headlined: “Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

The Sun’s unique article associated to allegations made by the actress, who was married to the movie star from 2015 to 2017.

Witnesses together with Mr Depp’s former companions Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder are anticipated to present proof by way of video hyperlink, and the listening to is anticipated to final for 3 weeks.

Mr Depp, has been Oscar and Bafta-nominated and received a Golden Globe in 2008 for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The case continues.