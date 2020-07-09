Johnny Depp alone in hotel as Amber Heard hits town with squad

Johnny Depp has been locked away in a plush hotel suite dining alone while his ex-wife Amber Heard has been enjoying London nightlife with a robust posse of women that are supporting her through the high-profile libel trial currently taking place.

Depp, 57, is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article which described him as a ‘wife beater’ with Heard the main element witness to prove he subjected her to a campaign of physical and emotional abuse.

Since going into the witness box on Tuesday Depp has been returning from court alone and heading right to his £2,000 per night luxury hotel suite.

He has been ordering room service which he eats alone while you’re watching television and goes to bed by 11pm so that he’s fresh for the next day.

Rules prevent Depp from discussing the case with anybody while he is giving evidence and the Hollywood actor has been forced to remain silent and aloof of everyone he knows for fear that he might accidentally discuss his libel claim against The Sun.

Heard on the other hand has been partying with a ‘fellowship’ of glamorous women, dubbed ‘team Heard’ that are rallying around her for the trial, making grand entrances every day for the beginning of proceedings and organising a string of social outings.

A source told MailOnline: ‘The trial has been a serious contrasting experience for both of them. While Johnny has been alone and looking quite miserable, Amber is apparently having an enjoyable experience. She looks really glamorous and happy. It’s as if she’s on a girl’s holiday.

‘The women she’s with have really got behind her. They’re strong, positive women who are delighted with just how things have gone in court up to now. They’ve already had several minor victories and are optimistic that they’re planning to have more and so are determined to truly have a good time while they’re in London.’

Depp has not even called his beloved young ones for fear that the case may possibly crop up in the conversation. He is expected to be in the witness box until tomorrow.

The source added: ‘It’s nothing like Johnny to be this quiet and it is very hard for him to plough a lonely furrow because normally he’s the life span and soul of the party. But he does not want to just take any risks with his case and accidentally discussing it.

‘It’s quite challenging giving evidence for so long which is probably the closest he’s arrive at clean living for a long time.’

Depp is even avoiding his American lawyer and confidant Adam Waldman in case they accidentally discuss the trial. The two men are staying in the same hotel but haven’t exchanged an individual word since Depp took to the stand.

‘Team Heard’ is made up of her sister Whitney, girlfriend Bianca Butti, American attorney Elaine Bredehoft and Heard’s assistant Sara, whose last name is not known. The powerful line up is completed by her British legal advisor Jenifer Robinson, a high-flying barrister who also represents Julian Assange.

Amber Heard has arrived at the High Court today with her sister Whitney (wearing a green covering) after heading out on the town with her before early hours of this morning on the 3rd day of Johnny Depp’s blockbuster libel trial in London

Heard arrived at the High Court on Tuesday holding hands with sister Whitney Heard (left), lawyer Jennifer Robinson (next to her right) and girlfriend Bianca Butti (right)

Heard was photographed leaving Oswald’s, where bottles of wine cost hundreds of pounds, just after 1.40am with her sister Whitney as well as other friends.

Depp’s ex-wife waved as she left the venue, which is owned by millionaire Robin Birley while Whitney, who is to provide evidence throughout the trial, was photographed wearing a blue jumpsuit.

All of ‘Team Heard,’ except for Ms Robinson, who lives in London, are staying in plush hotel, not not even close to where Depp is also temporarily based. The women have lined up numerous social outings over the next few days, including dinners, shopping trips and visits to private members clubs.

Once Heard starts to provide evidence, which can be expected to be late in a few days, she will need to restrict her communication with her ‘team’ and curtail socialising with them.

‘Team Heard’ arrived from the US a couple of weeks before the start of trial, so they could quarantine. They stayed at a secret location in the countryside before relocating to London for the start of the trial.