Johnny Damon on MLB’s coronavirus-impacted 60-game season: ‘I just hope everything stays on track’

“And I just hope everything stays on track because I know there’s more positive cases that are going to keep popping up,” Damon added. “I just hope that people don’t keep getting scared of it, and I guess I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we don’t take a step back from all the hard work that the American people have done.”

The two-time All-Star told Rosenthal that players contracting coronavirus throughout the shortened season — which can be scheduled to begin in late July — is “going to happen.”

“People are going to be affected by this,” Damon said. “But I think a lot of the baseball players who do not have the underlying health issues, they are going to come out of it and not even comprehend that they have it.

“But,” Damon added, “you also have to worry about their families … people with health issues and also the older generation, like my mother. She’s almost 80 years old and we’ve been very careful with her the entire time.”

If there is a World Series this fall, Damon likes one of his true old teams to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy.

As for Damon’s pick to win the championship, he believes one of his old teams gets the best chance.

“I really like the Yankees,” he said. “[They] have a strong team.”

Turning to the National League, Damon said he had high hopes that his former manager Joe Girardi may find success in his first year with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“They had a really good team last year and now they have the best manager in baseball with Joe Girardi … ” Damon said. “We know what that he was able to do with the Yankees and, you know, he previously a great team with us in 2009 [when Girardi led Damon and the Yankees to their most recent World Series].

“And so Joe Girardi, like I said, best manager in baseball. And he’s going to do a lot of great things for the Phillies.”

