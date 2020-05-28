Johnny Cash’s granddaughter is called a ‘liberal p****’ for wearing a face mask in Nashville store 

Rosanne Cash has slammed the ‘ignorance’ and ‘hatred’ surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic after her daughter was apparently heckled for wearing a facemask inside a Nashville grocery retailer.

Though her father, legendary singer Johnny Cash, was famed for his rebellious and outlawish methods, 65-year-old Rosanne mentioned her daughter was sensibly following authorities suggestions when she was accosted inside a Krogers, in Green Hills.

‘My daughter lives in Nashville & wore her mask to buy groceries,’ Rosanne tweeted Tuesday. ‘Guy yells at her: ‘Liberal p****!’

Cash didn’t specify which of 4 daughters was subjected to the obvious verbal lashing, although two of her kids, Caitlin Rivers Crowell and Carrie Kathleen Crowell are each stay in Nashville.

The outraged mom mentioned she discovered the comment offensive for two causes: firstly as a result of the CDC recommends wearing the face masks to assist curb the unfold of the lethal illness, but in addition as a result of her daughter his excessive danger ought to she ever contract it.

‘Back story: she nearly died of H1N1 [Swine Flu]. She was in the ICU for a week, on a ventilator for 3 days. She CANNOT get covid,’ Cash, a four-time Grammy winner,

wrote. ‘The ignorance & hatred is so painful. She’s making an attempt to outlive.’

The tweet has since obtained greater than 44,000 retweets and practically 250,000 likes, Cash additionally obtained hundreds of feedback from pals and followers who shared her shock.

‘Imagine some idiot calling Johnny Cash’s granddaughter a p****,’ actress Patricia Arquette tweeted in response. ‘May the ghost of Johnny cash hound him all of his days!!’

Carol Abney, a Democrat who is operating for the Tennessee House of Representatives, additionally responded, saying: ‘I’m so sorry a few of us don’t venture the precise care for households and neighbors that almost all Tennesseans exhibit so proudly.

‘Tell her I’m from Tennessee, I care about her, I thank her for wearing a mask, and to just remember #WeAreTN, not the ignorant a** that yelled at her,’ she continued.

One tweeter mused, ‘The sad part is, if she mentioned who her grandfather was, he would’ve probably bowed down before her.’

‘Or her mother,’ one other added, whereas others called the alleged prevalence ‘awful’ and thanks Cash’s daughter for ‘being a hero’.

While the vast majority of the feedback voiced assist, some accused the singer of fabricating the anecdote in an try and make a political assertion.

‘It reveals a lot about you, that you think I would make up a story that used my daughter’s compromised well being to make a level,’ Cash wrote in rebuttal to a since deleted tweet.

Face coverings have proved to be a polarizing subject for Americans since coronavirus began spreading throughout the nation in March. While politicians corresponding to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has insisted wearing a mask is the brand new ‘cool’, others have utterly objected to the thought, corresponding to President Donald Trump who has repeatedly refused to put on a mask in public.

In many states throughout the nation, together with New York, companies now require patrons to put on masks upon on entry, in any other case they are often refused service. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, one comfort retailer displayed a ‘No Face Masks Allowed!’ signal on its doorways, telling clients to take off facial coverings or ‘go somewhere else’ for their items.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has really helpful folks put on material face coverings in public to forestall the unfold of the coronavirus in communities, together with amongst weak populations.

Initially, the CDC instructed that wholesome folks shouldn’t put on the masks as a result of it could not shield, however analysis about asymptomatic spreaders led the company to reverse its suggestions.

Before her Tuesday tweet, Cash beforehand revealed that she had been reprimanded for not wearing a face-mask throughout a socially-distant go to with pals.

‘We took our masks off and they sat on the bottom of the stoop and we sat on the top and had wine and cake. We haven’t seen many individuals exterior of Zoom so it was actually enjoyable. (We nonetheless obtained reprimanded by a passerby for not wearing masks whereas visiting,’ she wrote on Instagram.