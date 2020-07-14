Johnnie Walker whisky will be sold in paper bottles next year

On Monday, Diageo (DEO), the British spirits company that owns the brand, announced the development of a paper-based spirits bottle made from sustainably sourced wood. The plastic-free packaging is expected to debut early next year.
Diageo’s bottle was developed as part of a partnership with venture management company Pilot Lite. The two launched Pulpex Limited, a sustainable packaging technology firm that is also working with businesses such as Unilever (UL) and PepsiCo (PEP) on paper bottles, Diageo said Monday in a press release.