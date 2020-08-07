Lionsgate exposed in July that “Dirty Dancing” star Jennifer Grey was collaborating with the studio on an untitled dance movie in which she will star and executive fruit and vegetables. But it declined to state if the job was connected to the 1987 hit “Dirty Dancing.”

Feltheimer stated throughout Thursday’s call that it was certainly a “Dirty Dancing” movie.

“And to reveal one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood, we’re pleased to confirm that Jennifer Grey will both executive produce and star in a new ‘Dirty Dancing’ movie for Lionsgate from ‘Warm Bodies’ director Jonathan Levine,” he stated. “It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history.”

Lionsgate had announced last year that it had actually set up “John Wick 4” for May 21, 2021, following a strong opening for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” Feltheimer stated the studio has actually moved “John Wick 4” back a year and is preparing to shoot it back to back with a 5th installation.

“We’re likewise hectic …