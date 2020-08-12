John Wayne’s daughters defend late star after his shocking Playboy interview resurfaces: He ‘loved people’

In that same interview, John Wayne said he felt no remorse for the subjugation of Native Americans and called movies such as “Easy Rider” and “Midnight Cowboy” perverted.

“He definitely had his opinions, but he respected you if you disagreed with him,” Wayne’s daughter, Marisa Wayne, told Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, currently on newsstands.

“He had an ability to see both sides of the story,” the 54-year-old said.

Marisa Wayne added that her father was not a “right-wing, hard a—.”

John Wayne’s 64-year-old daughter Aissa Wayne also told the magazine that her father “loved people” and insisted he was always a “people person.”

“He cared about his fellow human beings,” she said. “I think that really was a big feature about him.”

But not everyone agrees.

According to…