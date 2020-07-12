John Wayne exhibit to be removed from USC film school after actor’s racist comments resurfaced

“Conversations about systemic racism in our cultural institutions along with the recent global, civil uprising by the Black Lives Matter Movement require that we consider the role our School can play as a change maker in promoting antiracist cultural values and experiences,” Assistant Dean of Diversity and Inclusion Evan Hughes said in a Friday announcement to the film school community.

“Therefore, it has been decided that the Wayne Exhibit will be removed.”

The exhibit will instead be moved to the Cinematic Arts Library, Hughes wrote, where it may be placed “within the proper archival and research context” for continued education on Wayne’s role in film history.

While the statement did not directly address the controversy surrounding Wayne, his legacy has been re-examined, especially after a 1971 interview with Playboy resurfaced and went viral last year. In it, Wayne espoused derogatory views of African Americans, Native Americans and films with gay characters.