John Wayne exhibit to be removed from USC film school after actor’s racist comments resurfaced

“Conversations about systemic racism in our cultural institutions along with the recent global, civil uprising by the Black Lives Matter Movement require that we consider the role our School can play as a change maker in promoting antiracist cultural values and experiences,” Assistant Dean of Diversity and Inclusion Evan Hughes said in a Friday announcement to the film school community.
“Therefore, it has been decided that the Wayne Exhibit will be removed.”
The exhibit will instead be moved to the Cinematic Arts Library, Hughes wrote, where it may be placed “within the proper archival and research context” for continued education on Wayne’s role in film history.
“I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility,” the actor said. “I don’t believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people.”
The removal of the exhibit comes amid a national reckoning over race and calls to remove tributes to Confederate soldiers among others who promoted hateful views.
“While some outside Orange County may not know of John Wayne’s beliefs in white supremacy, many Orange County residents have been calling for his removal for years,” Orange County Democratic Party Chairwoman Ada Briceño said in a statement. “We’re seeing renewed calls for this right now, and it’s time for change.”
“So any discussion of removing his name from the airport should include the full picture of the life of John Wayne and not be based on a single outlier interview from half a century ago,” Ethan Wayne said.