John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer aged 57

John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston has died of breast cancer aged 57.

A spokesman for your family told People: ‘On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed on following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

‘Choosing to help keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for quite a while, supported by her closest family and friends.

‘She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family wants your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.’