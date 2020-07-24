John Travolta Leaving Scientology?? Here’s Why Former Members Think So…

As John Travolta continues to grieve the death of his cherished better half Kelly Preston, he’s likewise reaching a “make-or-break” minute with his almost five-decade-long dedication to Scientology— a minimum of according to those in the understand.

The 66- year-old star has actually been a practicing member of the questionable church for more than 45 years now, however most just recently he’s been at chances with them over Kelly’s medical treatment.

See, the Church is opposed to cancer treatments, and broke from Travolta over his choice to take Preston to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas prior to her death from breast cancer back on July 12.

Now, former Scientology members are stepping forward honestly questioning– and even motivating– the Grease alum to ignore the organization.

On Thursday, DailyMail.com released an unique in which numerous of the star’s peers spoke up about his choice to break from the Church and look for cancer treatments for Preston, and what that might suggest for Travolta’s own future faith.

Open critics of the questionable faith, consisting of ex-member Jeffrey Augustine, didn’t keep back in utilizing Travolta’s public action to Preston’s death as evidence the star has actually proceeded from his positioning with the religious beliefs. As you’ll remember, Travolta honestly applauded the MD Anderson Cancer Center in his declaration on his better half’s passing for their effort attempting to eliminate back versus Preston’s aggressive cancer.

It might appear a little thing to those who aren’t as knowledgeable about Scientology’s rigorous guidelines, however to Augustine that public appreciation was REALLY considerable:

“The declaration was unquestionable in the assistance of medical personnel [at MD Anderson] … It programs [John has] retreated fromScientology It’ll injure to lose your better half of 30 years … there will be sorrow, it’s human. But there’s no recognition because declaration of Scientology, David Miscavige, or auditing. There’s absolutely nothing. That’s important, he looked after it in his own hands, this is an individual matter, like “I do not require the Church.'”

At concern here are a few of the extremely fundamental theories holding the Church together. In a 1959 lecture on the topic, faith creator L. Ron Hubbard railed versus chemotherapy and radiation while honestly choosing his own technique of “auditing” as the only preferred cancer treatment permitted those who practiced the faith.

Augustine discussed more:

“Hubbard was actually opposed to chemotherapy and radiation. But individuals understand it [auditing] does not work when it pertains to severe illness. In the Church, they ‘d state you lost [Travolta’s late son] Jett, so that’s why you got cancer, so we require to examine that out. [But] Travolta did it with medication. This was dealt with expertly and elegantly, I actually appreciate the method he did it, he made Scientology a non-part of Kelly’s death.”

Couple that with how Travolta’s public declaration about his cherished better half’s death likewise consisted of an apology “in advance, if you don’t hear from us for a while,” and positive former church members are hoping that suggests he’ll completely step far from the tightly-held Church.

Brendan Tighe, a former security personnel for both Travolta and fellow Scientologist Tom Cruise, spoke more about the most likely strategy now moving on as the Saturday Night Fever alum even more grieves his late partner:

“It’s as tragic as it gets to me. I honestly don’t know what he will do. But I’d guess that he will go through the full gamut of emotion. They were definitely each other’s rock. I’d also guess that he will take some time off with his kids to travel the world and get some space. His Scientology handlers will of course try to be there at every step, but he may not want the ‘help’ right away.”

Still other former members compete it was really Kelly who more carefully held faith in Scientology the whole time. Sam Domingo, the daughter-in-law of opera star Placido Domingo and among the Church’s VIP members for more than 20 years prior to a falling out remembered how it was Preston who actually went all-in on Scientology after Jett’s death from a deadly seizure back in 2009.

Domingo stated (listed below):

” I saw Kelly adopting her everyday brainwashing. She was remaining at the hotel at FlagBase Kelly was the driving force behind [John’s] participation, in my sincere viewpoint. She resembled among the Stepford Wives, constantly hanging out at Celebrity Centre International in addition to Jada [Pinkett-Smith] and Anne Archer Kelly would state herself that Scientology assisted her overcome Jett’s death. They think he was reincarnated. She was continuously getting audited, continuously under the thumb, and Travolta had handlers 24/ 7 to get him through. This will make or break him, and he’ll pay a great deal of cash to get spiritual therapy to speak to Kelly, or he’ll perhaps concern the awareness that Scientology isn’t making him pleased any longer nor conserved his better half.”

Domingo went on from there, too, exposing how Scientology’s belief structure does not permit time for mourning and grieving, as they compete people are continuously reincarnating. To that end, the former member is positive Travolta will be led by his own sorrow away from the questionable mentors:

“You see young kids saying: ”We should not be unfortunate, it’s terrific that mommy’s going to get a brand-new body’.’ I saw with old buddies of mine who were still in, their kids publishing things, like “we’re remaining upturned, positive.’ [John] would be getting auditing to interact with Kelly’s spirit today to attend to anything they require to end up. His auditing would suggest that he can state a correct farewell, so she can go off and get another body. Some think where they understand they’re going and whom their brand-new moms and dads are. But they do not get a possibility to ever effectively grieve.”

The Church has yet to openly discuss Kelly’s death, either, and even that lack of a declaration over the death of a member in excellent standing has former specialists scratching their heads.

Augustine summed it up, stating:

“Scientology is worthless. They boarded up all their Orgs throughout the demonstrations in Los Angeles, when the social discontent occurred. They were more worried about their Orgs than the protesters. It’s their utter failure to do anything recently and this simply contributes to that. I have actually never ever seen them this impotent. They do not understand what to do. They have actually not even provided a declaration overTravolta There [sic] action to whatever is to be boarded up … Why have they gone deaf, dumb and blind? They pulled away from the world.”

