John Travolta honors late wife Kelly Preston with sweet video dancing with daughter

“My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me,” he captioned the clip.

HOW KELLY PRESTON SPENT HER FINAL YEARS WHILE PRIVATELY BATTLING CANCER

In the video, the father and daughter duo are seen dancing in a dining establishment as the star twirls Ella two times.

Preston, who starred in films such as “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins,” died in July at the age of 57 after fighting breast cancer for 2 years. Her other half verified her death on Instagram.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta composed on Instagram one day after her death. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. “

He continued: “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

KELLY PRESTON’S DEATH IS LATEST HEARTBREAK FOR JOHN TRAVOLTA, FAMILY

Travolta likewise requested forgiveness if he gets out of the spotlight for a while, as he promised to be “taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother.”