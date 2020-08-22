John Travolta & Daughter Ella Share A Dance In Honor Of Kelly Preston

This is so touching.

John Travolta shared a brief however sweet video to his Instagram on Friday of himself and his 20-year-old daughter Ella Travolta sharing a dance on a reasonably empty flooring in honor of the late Kelly Preston.

Related: John Travolta Leaving Scientology?? Here’s Why Former Members Think So …

Take a take a look at the moving father-daughter minute (listed below), the Grease star’s very first post on social networks given that revealing the death of his spouse:

As you’ll remember, Preston died last month after a two-year fight with breast cancer, leaving her other half of 29 years, daughter, and boyBenjamin She was preceded in death by her oldest boy Jett, who passed away at the age of 16 in 2009.

Sending our ideas to the whole Travolta household as they continue to grieve.

[Image via John Travolta/Instagram & WENN.]