John Thompson Jr., legendary Georgetown basketball coach, dies aged 78

Thompson had actually been experiencing several health obstacles, a household source stated. The cause of death is unidentified. He was surrounded by friends and family when he died.

Thompson coached at Georgetown University for 27 years, leading the Hoyas to their only title in 1984. He later on discussed being singled out as the very first African American head coach to win the National Championship.

“I was very proud of winning the national championship and I was very proud of the fact that I was a Black American, but I didn’t like it if the statement implied that I was the first Black person who had intelligence enough to win the national championship,” he told ESPN

“I might have been the first black person who was provided with an opportunity to compete for this prize, that you have discriminated against thousands of my ancestors to deny them this opportunity.”

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features Taking over a group that had a 3-23 record, Thompson would go on to win near to 600 video games, ending up with a 596-239 training record. He won the nationwide coach of the year 3 times and likewise the Big East coach of year on 3 celebrations. The legendary coach led the Hoyas to 3 Final Fours (in 1982, 1984 and 1985), 24 straight postseason looks (19 NCAA, 5 National Invitation Tournaments), and 7 Big East competition champions. “Our daddy was a motivation to lots of and dedicated his life to establishing youths not merely on, however the majority of …

Read The Full Article