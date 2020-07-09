John Stones says Manchester City remain best team | Football News





John Stones says Manchester City are ‘quietly confident’ they’re still the best

John Stones is determined to be at the forefront of Manchester City’s continuing push for glory – and believes his team are still the best around.

The England defender is convinced City remain the best team in the united kingdom despite surrendering their Premier League crown to Liverpool after two successive triumphs.

They will desire to prove their enduring class as they bid to wthhold the FA Cup and win the Champions League for the first time.

Brighton vs Man City Live on

After a season affected by form and fitness problems, Stones is anxious to engage in it.

The 26-year-old, who came back to the side for Wednesday’s 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle, said: “For us, coming into the overall game was exciting and challenging.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City’s conquer Newcastle LIBERATED TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City’s conquer Newcastle

“Even although Premier League has been won we have been still fighting for trophies.

“We are quietly confident we have been (still the best). We know our ability and the standard we now have set for ourselves in the dressing room.

“Playing as of this high standard every 3 or 4 days is something to be very proud of. That’s what we keep striving to do.

“We want to finish this season off and take it into next season, keeping our standards and trying to better ourselves – defensively and taking our chances.”

Manchester City won the domestic treble last season under Pep Guardiola

Stones’ mention of the next season clearly suggests he sees his future at the Etihad Stadium.

There has been speculation about whether he could move on, with even manager Pep Guardiola not giving a categorical answer when asked in regards to the matter this week.

But for Stones the priority is always to keep fit and perform well in what is a huge problem position for City this season.

The former Everton centre-back had been raring to go only to suffer an ankle injury as football willing to resume following a coronavirus stoppage.

He said: “I picked up a personal injury really early after we returned and that kept me out for over per month.

“That was frustrating after the lockdown period when I’d worked so hard, kept myself fit and felt like I was in the best condition I’ve been in. So it feels great to be straight back.

“I feel fit and healthy, ready to fight for the Champions League and every competition we are in. They are exciting times.”