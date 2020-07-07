John Stones: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola casts doubt over defender’s future | Football News





England defender John Stones joined Manchester City at exactly the same time as manager Pep Guardiola in the summertime of 2016

Pep Guardiola provides cast doubt over England defender John Stones’ future at Manchester City.

City supervisor Guardiola provides always voiced highly associated with Stones, who else moved to the particular Etihad Stadium in the similar summer this individual did, inside 2016.

In 2018, Guardiola also went so far as to say “as long as I’m here, John Stones will be with us” as he taken care of immediately speculation over the player’s situation in the club.

Guardiola nevertheless wants to keep on working with the particular 26-year-old but, after one more campaign dogged by contact form and health and fitness issues, this individual does not seem to be offering exactly the same solid ensure.

“I’ve said many times, and continue saying, I’m more than delighted with John Stones as a person, as a professional, everything,” Guardiola said in his push conference upon Tuesday.

“What I need is the best regarding him including the end in the season we intend to speak about what will happen, due to the fact sometimes the wish is not really the desire of the participants, or the choose to the situation in the club.

“I am honest with them and the moment I will feel – not with John but any player – if we have to change we are going to tell them.”

Stones continues to be an untouched substitute inside City’s previous three video games

Stones has not presented for City since March due to a good ankle injuries but, following three video games as an untouched substitute, is placed to return to encounter Newcastle upon Wednesday.

Guardiola confesses it is important regarding Stones to be fit trying to build a work of video games.

He said: “Of course, whatever we want is usually, for his / her future and then for ours, regarding him to go back and perform and to have the ability to train in the course of two, 3 or 4 months without injuries. John has fought with his accidental injuries.

“But the quality of John is there – never doubt it for starters second. It’s just whenever you don’t perform, are hurt again, you happen to be rotated in addition to injured once again – participants are good if they play within a routine, they may be confident. You need moments, playing becoming fit.

“He must play for himself and focus on what he has to do. Him and anyone will not be judged for bad actions or bad moments.”