John Sentamu: I would join George Floyd protests | UK news

The archbishop of York has mentioned he would join protests over the loss of life of George Floyd however condemned any use of violence.

John Sentamu, probably the most senior black chief within the Church of England, who retires on Sunday, mentioned he was shielding at current, however added: “I definitely would need to join [the protests]. But for the time being it turns to violence, I wouldn’t be there as a result of I don’t imagine violence is similar as going out and protesting.

“People should have the right to protest but not use violence, because I’m afraid you can end up in trouble and arrested.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Sentamu was additionally crucial of Donald Trump’s risk to make use of troops in opposition to protesters in US cities.

“People sometimes think that because you’ve got the power and the authority, you can abuse that authority. Martin Luther King said violence causes as many problems as it solve … darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that; hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” he mentioned.

“The problem is America has not been listening to the real problems of African Americans and people of colour.”

The nation had not “dealt with this endemic brutality that some people experience from people in uniform”.

Later on Tuesday, the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said white Christians ought to “repent of our own prejudices, and do the urgent work of becoming better allies to our brothers and sisters of colour”.

Paul Bayes, the bishop of Liverpool, posted a picture of Trump holding a Bible outdoors St John’s Episcopal church in Washington DC, generally known as the church of the presidents, with the caption: “This is a good book. Extracts: ‘God is love.’ ‘Love your enemies’. ‘May he judge your people with righteousness, and your poor with justice. May he defend the cause of the poor of the people … #BlackLivesMatter”

Sarah Mullally, the bishop of London, tweeted: “Now is a time to listen, and to learn. We stand together for dignity, equality and justice. #BlackLivesMatter”.

Although Sentamu condemned violence from protesters and authorities, he mentioned individuals who had watched the video of a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck had been “saying enough is enough”.

“Many in moments of anger, in moments of deep bitterness, engage in riots,” he mentioned.

Governments should “listen to the voices of those who are really telling it as it is. Isn’t it shocking that people who have died in large numbers … of Covid-19 come from mainly minority groups? … We ought to be holding a mirror to ourselves.”

He added: “I want to plead with my brothers and sisters that what is called for is restorative justice, where truth, justice, mercy, peace meet.” But some individuals “don’t feel they are being heard and, as Victor Hugo said, sometimes violence is the only response”.

He instructed individuals put a lightweight of their home windows to point out solidarity over Floyd’s loss of life.

Sentamu, who got here to the UK from Uganda in 1974, is retiring after 15 years as archbishop of York. He will likely be succeeded by Stephen Cottrell, the bishop of Chelmsford.

In the late 1990s, Sentamu served as an adviser on the MacPherson inquiry into the homicide of the black teenager Stephen Lawrence and the police mishandling of the case. He additionally chaired a overview of the police investigation into the death of Damilola Taylor, a 10-year-old black schoolboy who was stabbed to loss of life in south London in 2000.