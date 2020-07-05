John Ryder reveals Eddie Hearn contacted Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s team about September fight | Boxing News





Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is considering opponents for his next fight

John Ryder has revealed that promoter Eddie Hearn contacted Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s team to confirm his availability for a potential fight in September.

The Mexican star is seeking a super-middleweight opponent, with previous front runner Billy Joe Saunders ruling himself out of a WBO title fight, but Callum Smith is prepared to defend his WBA ‘super’ belt, and Ryder is currently being submit for a lucrative clash with ‘Canelo’.

Ryder emerged with credit from the points loss to Smith in November, which that he hotly disputed, and impressed a US audience last May, making a stoppage conquer Bilal Akkawy on the undercard of Canelo’s victory over Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas.

John Ryder believes that he should have received a points win over Callum Smith

“I know Eddie put a text in to Golden Boy and said that we’re available and so on and so forth,” Ryder told Sky Sports. “There’s a few names in the hat. Hopefully my name is towards the top and it gets picked out.

“Listen, he is looking for an opponent, and I know the cash is not there for these big shows. It’s an opportunity in a very long time, I’m up for it. I’m in the gymnasium, I’m preserving good health, I’ve been keeping fit the entire lockdown.

I’m great for September if you want some1 in the opposite corner @Canelo — john ryder (@_John_Ryder_) July 2, 2020

“Give me the call and I’m more than ready to go.”

Trainer Tony Sims says Ryder’s reputation was further enhanced by his performance against Smith, which received recognition from Canelo’s team.

“I know what Eddie has offered John to Canelo, so it’s up to them really who they choose,” Sims told Sky Sports.

1:35 Ryder produced a remarkable win on a Canelo bill Ryder produced an impressive win on a Canelo bill

“I know that Canelo and Eddy Reynoso, his trainer, watched the Callum Smith-John Ryder fight and Eddy Reynoso tweeted straight afterwards he had John winning the fight by way of a few rounds.

“He actually released there that John ought to be the world champion, so they know all about John Ryder anyway.

“Canelo is actually the world’s best. I really believe he’s the world’s most readily useful pound-for-pound, specially at when. He’s a fantastic fighter.

“Anyone who has boxed John, if you ask Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, anyone who boxed him out of the world’s elite, they’ll all tell you. Billy Joe Saunders always says John Ryder was his toughest ever fight.”