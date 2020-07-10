John Rich reflects on conducting last interview with Charlie Daniels before his death

“I asked him questions all the way back to being born in Wilmington, North Carolina during World War II, to his music career,” recalled Rich, who was invited to Daniels’ home in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., on June 16 to record an interview for Fox Nation’s “The Pursuit with John Rich.”

WATCH ‘FOX NATION PRESENTS A TRIBUTE TO CHARLIE DANIELS’ ON FRIDAY, JULY 10 AT 7:00 PM ET

“I asked him questions about, ‘Hey, Mr. Charlie, what’s your thoughts on defunding the police,” Rich said describing the wide-ranging sitdown. “It was a pretty in-depth, encapsulating interview and what a loss it is to lose Charlie Daniels. His funeral is today, but I am glad we had this interview for America to be able to watch and hear from him directly.”

At one point in the conversation, which is for sale in full on Fox Nation, Daniels spoke about his deep sense of patriotism and he described the mind-set of Americans during the World War II when that he was growing up.

“I was 5 years old when Pearl Harbor was bombed,” said Daniels. “My first real poignant memory is a Sunday over at my granddad’s house and the radio was on… and this program was interrupted… and they started talking about what had happened, that they had bombed over naval base there.”

Daniels recalled how close the war felt at the time to a young boy living on the east coast of the United States, as Germany U-boats attacked American cargo ships leaving the port of Wilmington bound for Europe.

“We were very vigilant, but we were always aware of our troops,” he continued. “That’s why I have such a great appreciation and love for American military because we knew they were out there saying, ‘To get through them, you got to come through me and that ain’t going to happen.”

On “Fox and Friends,” Rich also observed that Daniels’ love of country was matched by his affection for his fellow Americans.

CHARLIE DANIELS OPENS UP ABOUT THE MAN THAT ‘CHANGED MY WHOLE LIFE’ IN FINAL INTERVIEW

“He cared so much for our police, for our first responders and military, and his fans too,” said Rich. “He had 100 bookings to play this year at 83-years-old. That’s amazing.”

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade remembered that Daniels would go above and beyond for audiences that showed up to listen to him play in the “Fox & Friends” All-American Summer Concert Series.”

“He would play through the commercials. He would go 90 minutes straight. The minute he went out there, he would not take a break,” said Kilmeade, “It was truly amazing to see.”

The best of Daniels’ concerts and interviews on “Fox and Friends” and other Fox News programs throughout the years have been compiled in Fox Nation’s “Charlie Daniels Through the Years.”

Lastly, Rich noticed that Daniels was had a strong faith in God, and he opened to Rich about that aswell.

“Charlie Daniels was one of the most famous people in the world, one of the most successful people in the world and for a guy like that to humble himself and admit if I didn’t have God in my life, there’s no telling where I would be, that’s a great statement for not only him. That’s a true statement for all of us,” said Rich.

On Friday, July 10 at 7:00 pm EDT, Fox Nation will honor the memory of Charlie Daniels with special messages from his friends and much more on “Fox Nation Presents a Tribute to Charlie Daniels.” The program will soon be available for free on Fox Nation and streaming live on Fox News Digital and all Fox News social networking platforms.

Rich’s full interview with Charlie Daniels is also available on Fox Nation’s “The Pursuit with John Rich.”

FOR LIMITED TIME, RECEIVE 25 PERCENT OFF NEW PURCHASE OF A YEARLY FOX NATION SUBSCRIPTION